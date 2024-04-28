Robert W. Baird Increases Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $505.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $475.00 to $505.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 target price (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $503.00.

NOC opened at $480.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.59 and a 200 day moving average of $465.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $283,114,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,488,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,754,000 after acquiring an additional 410,736 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,605,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $706,804,000 after purchasing an additional 362,515 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

