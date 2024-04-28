Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Position Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 1,190.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,327 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 51,041 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47.

Insider Activity

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.90 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 30.54% and a negative net margin of 74.64%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $285,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Free Report)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

