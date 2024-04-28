Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.80 million. Rogers also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.700 EPS.

Rogers Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded up $11.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.03. 608,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.11. Rogers has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $173.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

