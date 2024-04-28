Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 20,955 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 844,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Allegion worth $107,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $584,157,000 after buying an additional 825,048 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 20.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $289,026,000 after purchasing an additional 467,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,922,000 after purchasing an additional 153,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,425,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Allegion Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALLE traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. 975,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,776. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average is $119.76. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

