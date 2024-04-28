Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 22,499 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,499 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $85,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 386,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,775,000 after buying an additional 99,251 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $934,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $5,264,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,443,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,141,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.40. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.92 and a fifty-two week high of $327.36.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,498,015.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,183 shares in the company, valued at $15,498,015.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,496.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $52,231,207 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

