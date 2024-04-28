Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.93.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.59. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.78.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 146.30%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,927,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 105,789 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,033,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 166,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 92,002 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

