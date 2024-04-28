Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Bought by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 124,385,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,011 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $39,682,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,114,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,665,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 176,838 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.04. The stock had a trading volume of 327,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,728. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.32 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

