Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $15.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,324,858. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.42 and a fifty-two week high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,439 shares of company stock valued at $36,746,578 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

