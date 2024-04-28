Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.53.

Shares of STX stock opened at $86.04 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $101.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 480.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,006,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,049,450,000 after acquiring an additional 425,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after buying an additional 4,685,454 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after buying an additional 443,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,929,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $918,664,000 after buying an additional 1,612,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

