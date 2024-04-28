ServiceNow’s (NOW) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $792.00.

Shares of NOW opened at $723.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a one year low of $427.68 and a one year high of $815.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $759.21 and its 200-day moving average is $708.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

