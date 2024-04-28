Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $341.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $306.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $221.76 and a 52-week high of $348.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

