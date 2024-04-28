Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $315.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $317.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $341.39.

NYSE:SHW opened at $306.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $221.76 and a twelve month high of $348.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.51.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $7,588,317.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $432,737,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,793,000 after purchasing an additional 628,175 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

