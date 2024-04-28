Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Decreases By 11.9%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.0 days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF remained flat at 33.41 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 35.43. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 33.41 and a fifty-two week high of 34.41.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

