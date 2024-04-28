Short Interest in ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Decreases By 11.9%

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 259.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AKEJF remained flat at 33.41 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 34.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of 35.43. ARIAKE JAPAN has a fifty-two week low of 33.41 and a fifty-two week high of 34.41.
