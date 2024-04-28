Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 20.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,993,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 2,485,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 427.6 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BEPTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

