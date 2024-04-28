Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 20.4%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,993,200 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 2,485,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 427.6 days.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BEPTF traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079. Beach Energy has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.