Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Grows By 117.4%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.