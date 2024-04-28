Short Interest in Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Grows By 117.4%

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 710,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 122,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,233. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. Impala Platinum has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
