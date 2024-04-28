Short Interest in Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Grows By 220.0%

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Light Trading Down 4.5 %
Light stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Light has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.17.
About Light
