Short Interest in MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Increases By 207.4%

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, an increase of 207.4% from the March 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MV Oil Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in MV Oil Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 67,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust in the 4th quarter worth $1,269,000. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MV Oil Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 40,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. MV Oil Trust has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $111.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.80.

MV Oil Trust Cuts Dividend

MV Oil Trust ( NYSE:MVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. MV Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.80%.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

