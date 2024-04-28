Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Rises By 33.6%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.
Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 4.8 %
OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$5.07 on Friday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29.
About Patriot Battery Metals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patriot Battery Metals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.