Short Interest in Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF) Rises By 33.6%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMETF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the March 31st total of 442,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Patriot Battery Metals Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:PMETF opened at C$5.07 on Friday. Patriot Battery Metals has a 52-week low of C$4.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29.

About Patriot Battery Metals

Patriot Battery Metals Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, platinum, and lithium deposits. Its flagship properties include Corvette- FCI project comprising 417 claims totaling 21,357 hectares located in Quebec.

