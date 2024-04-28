Short Interest in Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE) Rises By 53.1%

Talen Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,500 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the March 31st total of 734,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company.

Talen Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

OTCMKTS TLNE traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.40. The company had a trading volume of 90,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.07. Talen Energy has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Talen Energy (OTCMKTS:TLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a power generation and infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: PJM, and ERCOT and WECC. It produces and sells electricity, capacity, and ancillary services. The company also operates nuclear, fossil, solar, gas, and coal power plants, as well as engages in marketing activities.

