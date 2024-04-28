Siacoin Price Hits $0.0075 on Major Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $426.85 million and $8.16 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,576.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.00754902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00133581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00045786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00195240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00105728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,056,385,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,029,641,891 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.