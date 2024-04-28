Simplex Trading LLC Has $2.96 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 52,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:UPRO opened at $63.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $71.16.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

