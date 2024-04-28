Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the March 31st total of 732,300 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 113,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc. owned 0.16% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative net margin of 3,257.30% and a negative return on equity of 45.33%.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

