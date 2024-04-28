Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,423,100 shares, an increase of 190.5% from the March 31st total of 5,308,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,278.9 days.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of SBMFF stock remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Sino Biopharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $0.54.
About Sino Biopharmaceutical
