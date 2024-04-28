Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.175-2.225 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SKX. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $6.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,731,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,796. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $45.58 and a 12 month high of $69.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 25,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $1,544,983.02. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 123,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,479.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 over the last ninety days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.