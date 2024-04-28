Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.80%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $414.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.32.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOI
Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.