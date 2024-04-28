Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, reports. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SOI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $414.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SOI. TheStreet downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOI

Insider Buying and Selling at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.