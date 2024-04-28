Sonen Capital LLC Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 829,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,552 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,868,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,359,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $400.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $320.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $205.10 and a twelve month high of $415.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.