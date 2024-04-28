Sonen Capital LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently -103.22%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

