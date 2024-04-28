Sonen Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Sonen Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trium Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 53,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at $323,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth about $2,967,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2808 per share. This is a boost from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

