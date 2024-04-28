Sonen Capital LLC Sells 300 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sonen Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 540.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 99.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 324,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.64.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.46, for a total value of $5,618,569.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,589.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,565 shares of company stock worth $26,641,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DHR opened at $246.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.16. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $259.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.