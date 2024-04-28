SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Position Trimmed by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,355,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.95% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $342,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 52.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.31. 1,572,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,943. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

