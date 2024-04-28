Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,889 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 62,310 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 2.9% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Splunk worth $55,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 546.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

SPLK remained flat at $156.90 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 124.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Splunk had a return on equity of 32,117.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

