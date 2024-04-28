State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,948 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 30.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 52.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,336,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 799,977 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,259,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 36.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,853,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,907,000 after purchasing an additional 492,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Invesco by 26.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,913,000 after purchasing an additional 402,098 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

Invesco Stock Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $14.67 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -106.67%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.