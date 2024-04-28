State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CORT stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $34.28.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.27 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,783 shares of company stock worth $2,118,996. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.