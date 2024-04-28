State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,982 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on B shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Barnes Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of B stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.97.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 206.46%.

About Barnes Group

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.