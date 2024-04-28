Steem Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Steem has a total market cap of $132.03 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000451 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,576.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.00754902 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00133581 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00045786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00058539 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00195240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.22 or 0.00105728 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,759,635 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

