Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Reaches $132.83 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $132.83 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,658.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.68 or 0.00755102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.56 or 0.00132828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00045810 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00195366 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00054821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00105244 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 460,743,361 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

