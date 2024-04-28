Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Short Interest Down 17.4% in April

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the March 31st total of 16,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $3,864,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $2,645,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,532,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,380,000 after acquiring an additional 548,929 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,543,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 207,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

