Stephen Jeffrey Garchik Purchases 12,000 Shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Stock

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,163,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,967,207.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Stephen Jeffrey Garchik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 12th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik acquired 10,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $80,745.00.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Stephen Jeffrey Garchik bought 2,500 shares of authID stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $22,750.00.
authID Stock Down 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ AUID opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. authID Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $13.63.
About authID
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
