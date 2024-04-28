StockNews.com Downgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LRN. Citigroup raised their target price on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stride currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Get Stride alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LRN

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of LRN opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $69.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stride

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Stride by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 570,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 348.7% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 437,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stride by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Stride by 89.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.