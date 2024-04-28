Stratis Price Reaches $0.0876 on Major Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $85,135.81 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0876 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.56 or 0.05169675 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00054305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013118 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

