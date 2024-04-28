Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18, reports. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY opened at $16.47 on Friday. Subsea 7 has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

Subsea 7 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.2827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.