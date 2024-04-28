Syon Capital LLC Has $324,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Syon Capital LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 52.92%. As a group, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 52.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

