Syon Capital LLC Has $357,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Syon Capital LLC grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 97,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 50,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 98,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $127.70 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

