Syon Capital LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $320.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.50 and a 1 year high of $324.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.68. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

