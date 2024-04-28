Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

