Syon Capital LLC Takes Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 332.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MGA stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.11.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Magna International from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

