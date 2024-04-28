T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34, RTT News reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW opened at $114.02 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

