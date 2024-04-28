Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $138.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $158.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

