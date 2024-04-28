Tectum 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.57 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Tectum token can now be bought for approximately $18.18 or 0.00028512 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market cap of $133.71 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tectum has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 18.9436217 USD and is up 0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,395,071.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

