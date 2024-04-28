Terril Brothers Inc. Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 829 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.22. 7,208,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,195. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 140.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.55.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.41.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

